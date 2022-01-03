Systems Planning and Analysis Australia VP Mary Hill Awarded Bronze Commendation from Australian Defence Force

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Defence Force has awarded its Bronze Commendation to Mary Hill, Vice President and General Manager for Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) Australia. Air Vice Marshall Steve "Zed" Roberton formally recognized Ms. Hill for her significant contribution to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at a farewell event before she returned to the U.S. after nearly four years in Canberra as SPA's General Manager for Australia Operations.

The Bronze Commendation recognized Ms. Hill's invaluable contributions to the ADF during her time leading SPA Australia. An excerpt from the award states, "I commend you for your tireless effort and outstanding achievement in the delivery of strategically important analytic support by industry partner Systems Planning and Analysis over the last three years. The analysis products delivered have greatly contributed to Australian Force Design investment decisions…. Your outstanding leadership, technical knowledge and adaptability … have significantly contributed to the modernisation of the Australian Defence Force… and serve as an example of the outstanding cooperation that occurs between our two countries…."

SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine commented, "We are incredibly proud of Mary and her success in building a strong partnership with the ADF and we look forward to continuing to provide the ADF with objective, responsive, and trusted support to address their most challenging issues. We congratulate and thank Mary for all she has achieved and wish her the greatest success in her new role as VP, Australian Programs & International Integration, where she will help oversee SPA's growing international presence in Europe as well as Australia."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

