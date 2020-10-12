Systems Up achieves premier level status with Barracuda

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SystemsUp, the digital transformation consultancy division of managed services provider iomart (AIM: IOM), has been appointed as a reseller of Barracuda products, with Premier level status, by Barracuda Networks, a leading provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions,

As a Barracuda Reseller with Premier level status, SystemsUp can now offer organisations looking to use Barracuda's cloud-enabled security solutions the complete certified set of professional services, from pre-sales through to delivery, implementation and ongoing expert technical support.

Nick Martin, Managing Director of SystemsUp, said: "It's important to us to work with vendors who are invested in delivering the best technology and commercial outcomes for our clients. Barracuda are as passionate and driven as we are about supporting organisations on their digital journey and we are proud to be working with them at the highest level."

The Barracuda Channel Partner Program has three levels - authorised, preferred and premier - with premier reserved for channel partners who offer pre-sales and post-sales support and customer service experiences to end users. Resellers with Premier level status must build a business plan with Barracuda and meet a high level of stringent certifications and training as well as revenue targets.

Giovanni Goduti, Regional Vice President Sales, Northern Europe at Barracuda Networks, said: "At Barracuda we are committed to the Channel and are closely working with our resellers to find ways to deliver solutions to support their growth and keep their customers secure. It is exciting to see SystemsUp rise to the challenge and drive their business with us and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them to drive greater success."

SystemsUp delivers cloud transformation to public and private sector organisations and recently launched a new professional practice focused on meeting the security and connectivity challenges of the new working landscape. Premier level status means SystemsUp can offer end-to-end support for Barracuda's enterprise grade cloud-ready security solutions, helping organisations to protect their data, applications and users.

For public sector bodies in the United Kingdom that procure through the Crown Commercial Services' digital marketplace, SystemsUp has also been approved to supply the following Barracuda security solutions - CloudGen Firewall and CloudGen WAF, CloudGen WAF as a Service and Total Email Protection Service – via the newly live G-Cloud 12 framework.

Chris Jump, Sales Director at SystemsUp, added: "We are delighted to have achieved Premier level status. There's a great cultural fit between our two companies and we look forward to continuing to developing our relationship to deliver the highest standard of professional services and cloud technologies to the organisations we work with."

About SystemsUp

We are a highly regarded professional services company that delivers outstanding cloud transformation projects in the public and private sector. Our clients range from high profile government departments, FTSE 100 and global blue chip companies, to smaller specialist organisations and application vendors across all markets. SystemsUp is part of managed cloud services provider iomart Group plc. Visit www.systemsup.co.uk

SOURCE iomart