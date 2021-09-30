SYSTRAN Releases "SMB Academy" Database to Help Businesses Go Global

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative , over 95 percent of consumers are located outside of the United States. Expanding globally is no longer just an option for small-medium businesses, it's an imperative strategy. To combat this, SYSTRAN , a leader in AI-based technology, announced today the launch of SMB Academy -- a free and unique online resource providing small-medium businesses with necessary tools needed to successfully expand overseas.

"As we begin to transition out of the pandemic, it's more important than ever for businesses to capitalize on any opportunity for growth," says Ken Behan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SYSTRAN. "SYSTRAN wants to be an advocate for small-medium businesses and initiatives like the SMB Academy proves this."

The online platform hosts a plethora of valuable information for SMBs. The academy is built around nine courses, each providing advice from seasoned experts in the industry with courses titled "5 Prerequisites to Expansion," "Multilingual Customer Support" and "Omnichannel Communication." SMBs will learn valuable tips from the curriculum, like how to create an international ready website, translating advertisements into other languages and picking the best translation platform for business. The material will be useful both for small businesses just getting started with international plans and companies already serving foreign customers.

The curriculum emerged from SYSTRAN's first ever virtual event, "Building Blocks of Going Global". The online course provides access to all the exclusive content from the conference and learn from experts such as Vice President of the World Trade Center San Diego Nikia Clarke, Chairman and Co-founder of Nimdzi Renato Beninatto and Head of the Operational Transformation Advisory at Wipro Amit Vikram.

SYSTRAN, a pioneer in the machine translation industry, was established 50+ years ago to assist in the translation of Russian to English text for the United States Air Force during the Cold War. Since its founding, the international company has worked to provide businesses of all sizes with advanced and secure translation and technologies. With half a century in the industry, SMBs can trust SYSTRAN's wealth of information on expanding globally.

Additionally, as part of the company's mission to help small businesses, as of this month, SYSTRAN and National Small Business Association (NSBA) have entered a corporate partnership at the gold level. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business non-partisan advocacy organization.

To join SMB Academy, sign up by clicking here to receive a unique password to access the recordings.

For more information on SYSTRAN, visit www.systrangroup.com .

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience, SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure translation solutions. For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com .

SOURCE SYSTRAN

Related Links

https://www.systransoft.com

