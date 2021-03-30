SYSTRAN to Host "Building Blocks to Going Global", April 28

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SYSTRAN , the leader in AI-based translation technology, announces its first virtual event specific for small-medium businesses, "Building Blocks to Going Global" . The inaugural event, designed to provide the tools and knowledge for these businesses to successfully expand overseas, is set to take place on April 28.

Tracks will focus on overcoming the challenge language presents. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit , up to 64% of businesses believe that language barriers are hindering their progress towards international expansion. Dedicated sessions will cover all necessary components including communication, customer education, human in the loop (HITL) machine learning, consulting and exporting. Attendees will hear from speakers worldwide, including representatives from Captionhub, WiPro, EpicTranslations, World Trade Center and more.

"2020 painted a picture of devastation for our health and economy, but it also showcased resilience and creativity among American businesses," said VP of Sales and Marketing at SYSTRAN, Ken Behan. "There's light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and its time that SMBs begin planning to continue expansion for the future. Human communication is at the core of businesses success - even the smallest businesses serve a global client base. This event will provide businesses what they need to get to expanding again."



SYSTRAN, a pioneer in the machine translation industry, was established 50+ years ago to work on translation of Russian to English text for the United States Air Force during the Cold War. Since, the international company has provided business users of all sizes with advanced and secure translation solutions and technologies. At Building Blocks to Going Global, attendees will grasp best practices for expanding globally through applications that are AI-powered by SYSTRANS Neural Machine Translation tools, how the daunting world of language is simplified using SYSTRAN MT and how to bridge the information gap amongst SMBs and provide the opportunity to network and exchange experiences.

For additional details about Building Blocks to Going Global 2021, including registration, please click here .

For more information on SYSTRAN, visit www.systrangroup.com .

About SYSTRAN

