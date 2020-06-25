Syxsense and Excalibur Data Systems Announce Partnership to Bring Endpoint Security to Customers

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer of IT service management and enterprise service management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Syxsense, the world's first IT management and security solution that combines vulnerability scanning, patch management, and EDR capabilities. This partnership will allow IT and security teams to easily identify, diagnose, and patch challenging endpoint vulnerabilities when they arise.



"Our partnership with Excalibur Data Systems allows them to add an enterprise-level IT management and security solution to the suite of services they offer," commented Gene Kim, Director of Channel at Syxsense. "We look forward to successfully deliver projects together to empower customers and protect their businesses."



"We're excited to partner with Syxsense and look forward to bringing the future of threat prevention to our customers," said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems. "This technology is critical to protecting businesses from cyberattacks while collaborating with IT management, and we want to stay ahead of the curve."



Syxsense includes malicious process monitoring, automated device quarantine, real-time alerting, and live data that indicates the health of all endpoints in your network or roaming devices. Built on real-time cloud endpoint management technology, Syxsense creates a baseline defense against known threats by ensuring devices are current with the latest software updates and security patches. Syxsense combines the scanning capabilities of a security and vulnerability scanner with the deployment and management capabilities of an IT management solution, all delivered from the cloud.



About Excalibur Data Systems: In operation since 1998, Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. Visit our website to learn more about our strategic partnerships: www.excaliburdata.com



About Syxsense:

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. https://www.syxsense.com/



