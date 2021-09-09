Syxsense Announces Broad Availability of over 100 prebuilt Threat Remediation Workflows

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announced today that their Syxsense Cortex Remediation Workflow Library has surpassed 100 workflows that address many dangerous vulnerabilities active in the wild. Syxsense also announced the publication of the industry's most extensive online library of security solutions at https://www.syxsense.com/securityarticles/index.htm. While many published remediations are complex, requiring advanced scripting skills, Syxsense Cortex simplifies and automates the remediation process.

Announced this year at Black Hat in Las Vegas, the newly released version of Syxsense Cortex allows Syxsense's team of vulnerability experts to provide pre-built remediation workflows to customers of Syxsense Secure. Syxsense's security experts build workflows using Syxsense Cortex, and then provide the workflows to customers. The customer's own security team simply reviews the workflow and approves for deployment, and Syxsense Secure does the rest.

Research published by Dark Reading shows that a full 60 percent of breaches in the past two years come from unpatched vulnerabilities. Customers indicate that the challenges in building and testing remediation scripts is a key obstacle to patching and vulnerability remediation. By providing pre-built and pre-tested workflows, Syxsense hopes to remove this barrier. Our customers also indicate that the complexity of using scripting languages to build remediation raises the level of training required for effective remediation to unacceptable levels.

Syxsense Cortex uses a simple to learn and easy to use drag-and-drop interface to build workflows. Users simply drag "tiles" of actions onto the screen and drag directional lines between them to set the workflow. Early indications are that vulnerability eradication levels nearly double when Syxsense Cortex is used, due to the powerful simplicity of the interface.

"Syxsense is fortunate to have a large team of security experts discovering, diagnosing and developing the solution to a large number of active end user threats," said Ashley Leonard, Syxsense CEO. "The power of Syxsense Cortex has become evident, as our team use the drag-and-drop interface to build the remediation, then users can use the same simple process to review, personalize if necessary, and approve the remediation."

Syxsense Cortex is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

