Syxsense Announces New Vulnerability Dashboard as Demand for Securing Remote Workers Surges

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces the availability of vulnerability dashboards, which shows an IT environment's exposed risk for both software patches and security vulnerabilities. Within the vulnerability dashboards, Syxsense provides an immediate path to resolution and reduction of attack surface.



By providing telemetry of what is active and vulnerable at the endpoint level, Syxsense helps customers focus their remediation efforts on that which is actionable and manageable.



Vulnerability dashboard views include:

Overall environment with buttons to see open security issues, patch devices, details on the most needed patches or security families that leave devices most vulnerable.

See exactly the vulnerabilities, patches and security issues on an individual device.

View overall security details by family. Easily browse to Antivirus, backdoor, crypto mining and many other families. Syxsense categorizes risk to aid investigating and eliminating threats.

Syxsense is offering free, fully featured trials for up to 50 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here: https://www.syxsense.com/start-a-free-trial-of-syxsense/



About Syxsense



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12847647



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Syxsense

Related Links

https://www.syxsense.com

