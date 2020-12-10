Syxsense Announces Service Desk Launchpad, Allowing Support Technicians to Resolve Tickets Faster

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense announces its Service Desk Launchpad, which provides single-click access directly from service desk incidents to Syxsense's suite of remote troubleshooting tools, allowing resolution directly from the service desk. Working with industry leaders like ServiceNow and Zendesk, Syxsense enables service desk engineers to access its troubleshooting tools like remote control, patch deployment, software distribution, and device inventory.



Managers decide the level of access for each service desk engineer, and Syxsense automatically silos the technician to only the device referenced in a ticket. Focused incident tracking paired with solutions to remediate issues expedites the resolution of service desk incidents, reduces costs and improves productivity.



"Syxsense's unique Inventory History and Device Timeline features allows the service desk to see exactly what has changed on a device. No more asking the user what they may have installed or deleted on a device," said Ashley Leonard, CEO Syxsense Inc.



If the device has been breached or a suspected malware attack is in process, Syxsense lets the Service Desk technician quarantine the device from the network while maintaining an isolated, secure remote connection to the device to troubleshoot and resolve the case.



Syxsense's cloud-native, real-time architecture uniquely arms the service desk technician with the ability to push a solution to remote devices immediately. Whether the device is at home, roaming, on the corporate network, or even in the cloud, a desktop, laptop, or server, Syxsense's solution remains a button click away.



Syxsense features accessible with the Service Desk Launchpad include:

Patching

Security Scans

Device Timeline

Software Deployment

Inventory Scans and History

Device Quarantine

File Browser

Event Viewer

Process Viewer

WMI Explorer

Powershell Scripting

Remote Registry

Service Desk Launchpad is included with Syxsense Manage and Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12850005



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Syxsense