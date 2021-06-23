Syxsense Extends Enterprise Integration with Secure API

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces the release of their Open API to easily integrate and share data between Syxsense Secure and other enterprise Security and IT solutions. The new REST API extends the robust Syxsense Inventory data. Along with OS, Program, Device Health, Network configuration and more, Syxsense API exports and imports data so that systems interact efficiently. The core of the Syxsense API is flexible communication and display of information between the cloud native Syxsense and any essential business solutions like a Helpdesk or Asset Management application. By making data reusable natively, Syxsense extends its system to partners, large enterprises, MSPs and MSSPs.



The API includes full documentation of API calls with examples at https://api.syxsense.io/index.html and is available to Admin users of Syxsense Secure. Admins generate a secure API Access Token. Unique to each user, the token may be revoked or regenerated at any time. Tokens can be locked to specific IP addresses and attempted communication from another source will be blocked. As always, your data remains secure in your private instance of Microsoft Azure. Both GET and PUT operations are supported. You may extract any combination of device data you need from any device or range of devices. Data imported to Syxsense from other applications is automatically stored in an individual devices' custom field(s).



A native cloud solution, Syxsense, modernizes on-premise solutions by centralizing enterprise data in a single cloud console accessible from anywhere. Now, by using the API to centralized data and leveraging Syxsense Cortex, managers may automate responses to security incidents faster and manage IT more reliably.



The secure API feature is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12874845



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Syxsense