Syxsense Further Enhances support for MSP, MSSP and Large Enterprise with White Label Branding

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in the intelligent automation of IT, patch management, security vulnerability scanning and remediation, today announced the release of White Label console branding for MSP, MSSPs and large enterprises. Building and maintaining brand identity increases revenue and customer awareness. Syxsense now offers the ability to replace and customize logos, labels, and website links in the Syxsense console.

MSP and MSSPs looking to augment their managed service with new functionality can do so without incurring the cost of building a solution from scratch, all while presenting the functionality as a natural extension of their existing offerings. Syxsense increases recurring revenue by automating IT, offering comprehensive patch management, and full security vulnerability scanning and remediation.



In addition to consistent corporate branding and logos, white label users can easily customize the Syxsense reusable dashboards to present exactly the information and results most important to clients or employees. Built on a native cloud infrastructure, the new customizations to the browser-based UI easily integrate into corporate workflows. Reusable elements like reoccurring patching maintenance windows and Syxsense Cortex Workflows quickly empower MSPs and MSSPs to deliver on the promise of a secure, well managed IT environment.



The White Label option is included with Syxsense Manage and Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



