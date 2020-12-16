Syxsense Offers a Year of Free IT and Patch Management Software to Vulnerable Hospitals Battling Pandemic

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces it will provide a year of free IT and patch management software to hospitals. The free offer comes at a time when hospitals are especially strained for resources and are under constant threat of cyber-attacks.



Early on in the coronavirus crisis, a promise was made by some ransomware gangs to leave hospitals alone. But in late October, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a warning advisory regarding ransomware activity targeting health care facilities.



Ransomware and other cyber-attacks have seen a sharp rise this year, and hospitals have been particularly vulnerable since the start of the global pandemic. The CISA alert noted that the number one mitigation for all organizations to protect themselves from cyber-attacks is to "Patch operating systems, software, and firmware as soon as manufacturers release updates."



"As the COVID-19 pandemic rages in our communities, we were outraged to see ransomware gangs attacking hospitals and putting lives in danger," commented Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. "The entire Syxsense team wanted to do all we could to support hospitals at this critical time by providing a free one-year subscription to Syxsense Manage."



Syxsense Manage is an advanced IT and patch management solution that will allow hospitals to see and manage all endpoints inside and outside the network with coverage for all major operating systems and endpoints, including Windows, Linux and Mac as well as Virtual and Cloud endpoints. Syxsense also includes comprehensive compliance reporting, such as Security Risk Assessments, Most Vulnerable Devices, and Task Summary, which can be scheduled for automatic receipt or exported to interactive reports. This detailed reporting will allow hospitals to meet HIPAA, SOX, and PCI compliance.



Hospitals wanting to take advantage of the free year offer can sign up at https://www.syxsense.com/start-a-free-trial-of-syxsense/. Other organizations interested in Syxsense can always start a free, fully featured trial for up to 100 devices for 14 days.

