Syxsense Raises $6 Million Investment to Further accelerate its growth in Intelligent Automation of IT, Patch Management, Security Vulnerability Scans

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions is excited to announce its $6 million round of funding, led by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital Partners, joining existing investor Signal Peak Ventures.



Syxsense's cloud-native IT management and security suite experienced tremendous growth during COVID-19, with more employees working from home. Syxsense's solution enables its customers to reduce infrastructure management costs by combining IT operations management, patch management, and security vulnerability management into a single cloud-based tool that allows management of organization's entire IT environment, regardless of location.



"Customers realize that patch management is only part of good security management. Companies require a complete picture of their security exposure but most importantly an ability to remediate that exposure," said Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense Inc. "We have seen rapid growth in our enterprise customer base as these companies further embrace the cloud and replace legacy technologies."



Origami Capital Partners Julie Klaff added "We are very pleased to join Syxsense in their journey as they accelerate their cloud-based management and security suite offering. Ashley and his team have done a wonderful job in advancing breakthrough security technology that builds upon Syxsense's market leading infrastructure products."



The Syxsense solution is a cloud-based platform that allows IT administrators to automate IT patch management and security management with a simple drag and drop interface, providing simple automated compliance templates and workflows.

About Syxsense



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



