T-Cell Immunotherapy Markets: Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 on the Global $75+ Billion Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Research Report by Mechanism Of Action, by Product Class - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is expected to grow from USD 37,168.68 Million in 2019 to USD 76,066.68 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.67%.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market including Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Autolus, Bluebird Bio, CARsgen Therapeutics, Celgene, Cellectis, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Novartis, and Sinobioway Cell Therapy.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the T-Cell Immunotherapy Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Mechanism Of Action Outlook

3.3. Type of Therapy Outlook

3.4. Product Class Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Geography

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations

7. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Mechanism Of Action

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Active Immunotherapy

7.3. Passive Immunotherapy

8. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Type of Therapy

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CAR-T

8.3. TCR

8.4. TIL

9. Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, By Product Class

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bispecific Antibodies

9.3. Cytokines

9.4. Monoclonal Antibodies

9.5. Oncolytic Virus Therapy

10. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

11. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitive Scenario

14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

14.2. Autolus

14.3. Bluebird Bio

14.4. CARsgen Therapeutics

14.5. Celgene

14.6. Cellectis

14.7. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

14.8. Novartis

14.9. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1jcgo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

