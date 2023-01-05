T-Cell Therapy Market Report to 2035 - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global T-Cell Therapy Market - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies. The report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. In fact, as per the WHO, close to 10 million cancer related deaths were reported in 2020. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cancer cases will be added to the global numbers, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities and national health systems.

Although there are several treatment options available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is difficult to achieve. In this context, immunotherapies, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, have demonstrated significant promise.

Amidst the current initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, T-cell therapies (specifically CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies) have emerged as a promising option, owing to their ability to eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects.

Overall, this highly specific and promising form of T-cell therapy treatment, which harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment, globally. Given the consistent increase in number of cell therapies being developed and launched, this upcoming therapeutic segment is on its way to becoming one of the highest valued markets within the biopharmaceutical industry.

A number of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies have so far been evaluated and approved for several hematological malignancies, including KYMRIAH (Novartis), YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences), TECARTUST (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), AbecmaT (Bristol Myers Squibb) and CARVYKTIT (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech). It is worth mentioning that, recently, KIMMTRAK (Immunocore) became the first T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy to receive approval from the USFDA.

Presently, more than 250 companies are engaged in the development of more than 1,200 early and late-stage T-cell therapies, worldwide. Several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace.

Over 6,800 patents related to CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. In addition, close to 440 collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.

Moreover, to fund product development initiatives in this domain, capital investments worth USD 30 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors in the last few years. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the T-cell immunotherapy market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to T-cell immunotherapies (specifically CAR-Ts, TCRs and TILs)?

What kind of clinical conditions can be treated using T-cell immunotherapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

In which geographies extensive research on T-cell immunotherapy is being conducted?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in T-cell immunotherapy domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts from renowned academic and research institutes who can help drive product development efforts in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape for global T-cell therapies likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Who are the key service providers (CMOs / CDMOs) with capabilities to develop and manufacture T-cell therapies?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of the T-cell immunotherapies market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the key promotional strategies used by companies having marketed products?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. CAR-T CELL THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

5. TCR-BASED THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

5.3. TCR-based Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

6. TIL-BASED THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Developer

6.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

6.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.2.4. Analysis by Key Target Indication

6.2.5. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

6.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

6.2.7. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

6.2.8. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

6.2.9. Analysis by Type of Therapy

6.2.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TIL-based Therapies

6.2.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TIL-based Therapies

6.3. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7. KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigen

7.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies

7.2.2. Popular Targets Related to Solid Tumors

7.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR Construct Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody

7.3.3. Analysis by Type of Virus Used

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Gene Transfer Method Used

7.3.5. Analysis by Co-Stimulatory Domain

8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

8.4. TCR-based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

8.5. TIL-based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

9. KEY OPINION LEADERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

9.5. TCR-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

9.6. TIL-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

10. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Kymriah / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)

10.3. Yescarta / Axiscabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Gilead Sciences)

10.4. Tecartus / Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Gilead Sciences)

10.5. Breyanzi / Lisocabtagene Maraleucel / JCAR017 (Bristol Myers Squibb)

10.6. Abecma / BB2121 / Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Bristol Myers Squibb)

10.7. Carvykti / Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel / LCAR-B38M CAR-T / JNJ-68284528 (Janssen)

10.8. Carteyva / Relmacabtagene Autoleucel / JWCAR029 (JW Therapeutics)

10.9. TBI-1501 / CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)

10.10. AUTO1 / Obecabtagene Autoleucel / obe-cel (Autolus)

10.11. AUTO3 / CD19/22 CAR-T (Autolus)

11. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Kimmtrak / IMCgp100 / Tebentafusp (Immunocore)

11.3. GSK3377794 / NY-ESO-1C259 T-Cells / Letetresgene Autoleucel (GlaxoSmithKline)

11.4. ADP-A2M4 / Afamitresgene Autoleucel / Afami-cel (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)

11.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

11.6. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

11.7. MDG1011 (Medigene)

12. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. LN-144 / Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

12.3. LN-145 (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

12.4. ITIL-168 (Instil Bio)

12.5. LTX-315 (Lytix Biopharma)

13. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Genome Editing Technologies

13.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics

13.4. Future Perspectives

14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Type of Funding

15.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis

16. PATENT ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Methodology

16.3. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Patent

16.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Patent Analysis

16.5. TCR- based Therapies

16.6. TIL- based Therapies

17. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.3. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies: Market Overview

17.4. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.5. Concluding Remarks

18. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

18.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

18.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

18.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

18.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

18.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

18.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

18.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

18.11. Regulatory Landscape

18.12. Future Perspectives

19. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

19.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

19.3.1. Based on Associated Costs

19.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products

19.3.3. Based on Patient Segment

19.3.4. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts

19.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-Cell Immunotherapies

19.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T therapies

20. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

21. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

22. COMPANY PROFILES

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

22.3. Alaunos Therapeutics

22.4. Autolus

22.5. bluebird Bio

22.6. Bristol Myers Squibb

22.7. Carsgen Therapeutics

22.8. Cellectis

22.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group

22.10. Gilead Sciences

22.11. GlaxoSmithKline

22.12. Immatics

22.13. Immunocore

22.14. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

22.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics

22.16. Kuur Therapeutics

22.17. Lion TCR

22.18. Noile-Immune Biotech

22.19. Novartis

22.20. Shanghai GeneChem

22.21. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

22.22. Takara Bio

22.23. Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

22.24. Zelluna immunotherapy

23. CONCLUDING REMARKS

24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

25. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

26. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

