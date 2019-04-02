T-Metrics Cloud Contact Center Achieves FedRAMP Ready

"T-Metrics facilitates connections between constituents and the federal resources required to meet their needs. Our solutions open communication channels to make it easier for the community to reach federal agencies, while also providing agency contact center agents with the information, tools, and metrics required to ensure the highest levels of customer service," said Roger Pohl, Vice President of T-Metrics. "This means that agencies can focus solely on the mission of addressing their constituents' needs with the assurance that T-Metrics systems meet FedRAMP security standards."

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP-authorized services allow agencies to leverage existing security assessments for cloud-based systems and provides a uniform government-approved risk-based management strategy. Service providers are required to utilize independent third-party organizations to perform regular security assessments. In addition, continuous monitoring efforts are reported directly to the accrediting agency and FedRAMP. As a result, government agencies have high confidence regarding the security posture of the approved cloud service offering.

T-Metrics: A Long-Term Federal Partner

For two decades, T-Metrics has provided city, state, and federal agencies with advanced contact center solutions. Additionally, because the T-Metrics Contact Center passes the Department of Defense's (DoD's) rigorous and selective security and interoperability demands for Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification, T-Metrics contact center solutions are widely deployed at DoD locations around the globe.

