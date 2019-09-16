T-Mobile Polska Selects Axiros To Improve Residential Digital Home Broadband Experience

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiros, a leader in IoT Device Management and zero-touch customer experience solutions, today announced that T-Mobile Polska has selected its Open Device Management solution to support T-Mobile's journey to become a mobile-fixed converged services provider.

With local consulting and service operations in Warsaw, Axiros is now providing carrier-grade device and service provisioning along with support automation to T-Mobile Polska. Supporting T-Mobile's Frontline First strategy, Axiros equipped the customer services team with tools enabling them for instant access to service quality insights and the ability to perform remote service configuration so that customer queries can be resolved on the spot. Customers can choose to personalize or troubleshoot their services via provided Self Care channel at their convenience.

"Axiros is proud to be vendor of choice for T-Mobile Polska's device & service management ecosystem," said Radoslaw Calka, IoT Product & Solutions Manager at Axiros. "We enable proactive issue management so that customer services can react before service quality is impacted."

About T-Mobile Polska

T-Mobile Polska serves over 10 million customers in Poland. At the end of June 2019, the operator expanded its offer with fiber internet and entertainment services, thus joining the group of convergent players on the Polish market. Additionally, thanks to its integration with GTS Poland in 2015 and T-Systems Polska in 2017, T-Mobile Polska portfolio includes landline services and a complete range of ICT products.

About Axiros

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about Axiros, visit www.axiros.com.

