T-Rex Solutions Attains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

GREENBELT, Md., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex has successfully completed an audit of our information security management system with no findings and attained its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This accomplishment demonstrates the maturity of our internal security processes which are vital to protecting our data. Our Information Security Management System is integrated with the T-Rex Management System; a foundation for our ISO 9001 certification.

Marc Steining, T-Rex Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer stated, "This achievement, when combined with our current ISO 9001:2015 certification and CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services ratings, validates that our practices are thorough, and any data system we manage is well protected. I'm confident in the data security work that we do and extremely proud of our IT and Security Team for reaching this goal."

The International Organization for Standardization, often referred to as ISO, provides several management system standards that are certified by external bodies around the world. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification indicates T-Rex has established and implemented an information security management system. This certification also demonstrates that T-Rex maintains and continually improves this system, along with assessing and treating information security specific risks to our company.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm now ranked the #1 government civilian cloud vendor and #1 Iaas/PaaS government vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex is also ranked #270 on the Inc 5000 List, a Top 20 Cloud Technology Provider according to CIO Review, #3 on the Washington Business Journal Fast 75 List, #87 on Washington Technology Top 100 Companies for IT and Professional Services, and #3 on the Greater Washington Areas Good Business List.

T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com or contact Kelly Ralston at 703-742-0566 x562 or kelly.ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com.

