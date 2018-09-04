T-Rex Solutions Named Greater Washington Government "Contractor of the Year" Finalist

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex Solutions is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the finalists for the 2018 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. Presented jointly by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) and Professional Services Council (PSC), the distinction recognizes innovative companies, industry heavyweights, and long-time pillars in the government contracting community for their commitment to excellence and role in shaping the marketplace. T-Rex is pleased to have been named a finalist in the category of Contractor of the Year for firms with $75 - $300 million in revenue.

"Recognition by NVCC and PSC is a great endorsement of our incredible team, and the long-standing relationships we have built with our clients, peers and partners," said Trevor Wilby, Founder and CEO of T-Rex. "We are fully invested in sustaining, building, and growing these relationships and continuing to be a trusted partner by our clients who are dedicated to deploying innovative IT solutions across the government. We are also thrilled to be in the company of such a distinguished group of organizations."

The Company received the finalist distinction in the category of "Contractor of the Year $75-$300M" for its extraordinary financial performance in 2017 boasting a 417% year over year increase in revenue and a re-compete win rate of 100%. T-Rex began as a HUBZone small business and has grown into proven mid-tier IT professional services firm. T-Rex believes strongly in philanthropy and community service and employees are proud supporters of Fisher House, Streetwise Partners, Capital Area Food Bank, Washington DC Central Mission, Dream BIG and Thrift Store Detour. Their work with the Thrift Store Detour and Dream BIG are evidence of their devotion to HUBZone communities.

About T-Rex Solutions

Established in 1999, T-Rex is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm cognizant of the Federal government's need to protect, yet leverage, the power of data. Our core capabilities lie in IT modernization and transformation, including infrastructure optimization, cloud migration, cyber security, big data engineering, and the support of mission critical operations. T-Rex has gained valuable experience through the implementation of complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, size/scale, and critical cyber data protection requirements. The company prides themselves on fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money and improving benefit-to cost-ratios for government clients. T-Rex offers both IT and professional services to numerous Federal Agencies including: US Census Bureau (USCB), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), DHS Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP), and the Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com.

Contact

T-Rex Solutions

Kelly Ralston

703-742-0566 x562

Kelly.Ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com

