T. Rowe Price Experts Publish 2021 Financial Checklist For Retirement Savers

The checklist acts as a monthly financial guide for investors, providing tips and ideas for building a plan with checkpoints along the way to ensure investors continue to track their progress throughout the year.

"The most successful plans aren't 'one and done'; they are revisited and adjusted regularly," said Roger Young, CFP ®, senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. "Things can change throughout the year, but a thoughtful plan can keep investors focused."

The first three months of the 2021 checklist can be found below. The comprehensive list can be found here.

January: Set your intentions

Prioritize your goals. Start categorizing by what's urgent, what's important, and what can wait.

Start categorizing by what's urgent, what's important, and what can wait. Draft a 2021 budget. Look at last year's income and expenses and set your plan.

Look at last year's income and expenses and set your plan. Make your 2021 IRA contribution . You have the potential to earn thousands more over the long term by making contributions earlier in the year.

February: Prepare for tax time

Get organized. Gather last year's forms and records. Make sure you have access to all documents needed.

Gather last year's forms and records. Make sure you have access to all documents needed. File your taxes. Submit your return as soon as you're ready but no later than April 15, 2021 .

Submit your return as soon as you're ready but no later than . Invest your tax refund. You can choose to have your refund deposited directly into an investment account.

March: Simplify your investments

Don't forget your old 401(k). You have a few options. Consider factors like tax benefits, investment choices, and costs to determine what's right for you.

You have a few options. Consider factors like tax benefits, investment choices, and costs to determine what's right for you. Streamline holdings. Asset allocation funds provide a diversified portfolio in a single investment and are rebalanced regularly.

