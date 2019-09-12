T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2019

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Sep 12, 2019, 09:07 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.12 trillion as of August 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.2 billion for the month and quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2019.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2019, to $14.2 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of

Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

8/31/2019

7/31/2019

6/30/2019

12/31/2018

U.S. mutual funds






 Equity and blended assets

$

517

$

526

$

521

$

441

 Fixed income, including money market

130

129

127

123

647

655

648

564

Subadvised and separate accounts
and other investment products






 Equity and blended assets

366

372

369

299

 Fixed income, including money market

111

109

108

99

477

481

477

398

Total assets under management

$

1,124

$

1,136

$

1,125

$

962

Target date retirement products

$

269

$

271

$

269

$

230
















(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment











Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

