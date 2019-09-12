T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2019

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.12 trillion as of August 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.2 billion for the month and quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2019, to $14.2 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of

Preliminary(a)











(in billions) 8/31/2019

7/31/2019

6/30/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds













Equity and blended assets $ 517



$ 526



$ 521



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market 130



129



127



123



647



655



648



564

Subadvised and separate accounts

and other investment products













Equity and blended assets 366



372



369



299

Fixed income, including money market 111



109



108



99



477



481



477



398

Total assets under management $ 1,124



$ 1,136



$ 1,125



$ 962

Target date retirement products $ 269



$ 271



$ 269



$ 230

































(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

























Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

