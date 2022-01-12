T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2021
Jan 12, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2021. The acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (OHA) completed on December 29, 2021, included $57 billion of capital under management(a), of which $47 billion of fee-basis assets under management are included in these preliminary month-end assets under management.
Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in December 2021, and $5.4 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for 2021 to $23.8 billion. These client transfers include $0.6 billion, $3.5 billion and $16.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the December, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. The change in assets under management from November 2021 also reflects the redemption of about $2.5 billion of the firm's U.S. mutual fund investments to fund the cash portion of the OHA acquisition.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(b)
|
(in billions)
|
12/31/2021
|
11/30/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
546
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
85
|
88
|
88
|
79
|
Multi-asset(c)
|
232
|
227
|
227
|
217
|
871
|
869
|
861
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
439
|
433
|
428
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
85
|
85
|
93
|
89
|
Multi-asset(c)
|
246
|
241
|
230
|
190
|
770
|
759
|
751
|
676
|
Acquired fee-basis assets under management
|
47
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,688
|
$
|
1,628
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
391
|
$
|
384
|
$
|
378
|
$
|
332
(a) OHA's capital under management includes net assets value, portfolio value and unfunded capital.
(b) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(c) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
12/31/2021
|
11/30/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
724
|
$
|
720
|
$
|
711
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
147
|
149
|
150
|
133
|
871
|
869
|
861
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
632
|
621
|
608
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
138
|
138
|
143
|
130
|
770
|
759
|
751
|
676
|
Acquired fee-basis assets under management
|
47
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,688
|
$
|
1,628
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,470
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
