T. Rowe Price Group To Hold 2020 Annual Meeting In Virtual Format Only

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in a virtual format only and is changing the time to 2:00 p.m. ET.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were stockholders as of the close of business on March 11, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee.

To be admitted as a participant in the Annual Meeting, stockholders will need to log on at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TROW2020 and enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or previously received notice. Stockholders are encouraged to log on 15 minutes prior to the start time for the meeting. Stockholders may ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. Those without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest, although they will not be permitted to ask questions or vote.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.15 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

