T. ROWE PRICE NAMES HEAD OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Williams has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She joins T. Rowe Price from Arbi Solutions, a consulting business she established in 2018. Previously, Williams spent more than 20 years at Invesco, where she served as Head of Digital and led teams responsible for digital and marketing technology solutions, content strategy, mobile apps, web-UX design and more. She also led the creation of a Global Center of Excellence governance program.

"Our clients are savvy and we want our technology to meet them where they are," said McLaughlin. "Chrystal's extensive experience and eye to digital strategy will ensure we continue to enhance and deliver meaningful client experiences across our businesses and foster even greater internal synergy in our digital approach."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , or Facebook .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.