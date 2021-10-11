T. Rowe Price Names Theresa McLaughlin As Head Of Global Marketing

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that Theresa McLaughlin, a recognized marketing leader with more than 25 years of financial industry experience, will join the firm on October 25, 2021, as head of Global Marketing.

She will be responsible for marketing campaign development, brand strategy and management, digital solutions and client experiences, and investment and product content. McLaughlin will closely align with the firm's segment marketing teams and chair the firm's Marketing Leadership Team, a senior governance forum composed of marketing leaders across global business lines.

McLaughlin's strategic marketing experience includes oversight of digital transformation, customer experience, ESG, advanced analytics, branding, and thought leadership. Most recently she served as global chief marketing officer for State Street Corporation. Previously, McLaughlin was global chief marketing, customer experience, and corporate citizenship officer for TD Bank Group and chief marketing officer at Citizens Financial Group.

McLaughlin will be based at the firm's corporate headquarters in Baltimore and report to Robert Higginbotham, head of Global Distribution.

Robert Higginbotham, Head of Global Distribution:

"Marketing is a key strategic asset for our business as we advance our efforts to globalize and diversify our client base and help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Theresa has a proven track record of building brands and leading high-performing marketing teams. We look forward to benefiting from her strategic marketing expertise."

Theresa McLaughlin:

"T. Rowe Price has one of the broadest distribution franchises in global asset management and continues to invest heavily to further its progress across key markets and client segments. As someone with a passion for the customer, I am excited to be joining the firm and leading a seasoned team of marketers focused on delivering for clients while pursuing strong, sustainable, and diversified growth."

McLaughlin most recently served as executive vice president and global chief marketing officer for State Street Corporation. Prior to State Street, she spent eight years at TD Bank Group, serving as executive vice president and global chief marketing, customer experience, and corporate citizenship officer and leading the division's Diversity Leadership Council. McLaughlin previously was at Citizens Financial Group, a division of Royal Bank of Scotland, serving in various leadership positions spanning 18 years, including chief marketing officer; head of corporate affairs, internal communications, and enterprise customer experience and innovation; and director of product management. She is the winner of a Bronze Cannes Lion from the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, is the recipient of an Emmy Award and two Effie awards, and has received an Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Award from NAMIC. McLaughlin was also previously named by American Banker magazine as one of the 25 Women to Watch, part of its annual ranking of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization with $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of August 30, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

