T-System Earns 6th Consecutive #1 Client Experience Rating in Emergency Department Information Systems, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for emergency medicine EHR and emergency departments software from the collected feedback of 1,119 EDIS users from 746 hospitals and medical group practices in the annual crowdsourced poll of user experience. 627 of the respondents indicated they are physician members of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and/or the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 ED-centric, key performance indicators, of which T-System received top user scores in 13: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; compensation and employee performance; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial and managerial viability; cybersecurity; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

T-System also outscored all other EDIS vendor competitors in each of the functional subsets including electronic health records, emergency physician practice billing and revenue cycle, tools, analytics and decision support tools, and IT technical support.

The survey methodology and full listing of hospital EHR solutions vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact [email protected]

