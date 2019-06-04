T1D Exchange Names Glooko as Data Management Partner in Quality Improvement Collaborative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, and T1D Exchange, a nonprofit research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced an agreement to use Glooko's diabetes management solution to incorporate anonymized diabetes device data in the T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (QIC). The QIC comprises a robust data platform and a learning collaborative made up of 11 U.S. diabetes centers recognized nationally and globally for treating people with T1D. The agreement will result in one of the richest patient data sets to study T1D and drive advances in treatment and care.

"The T1D Exchange partnership with Glooko will provide clinicians with an entirely new level of insight by giving them for the first time access to analyzed raw device data linked with EMR data," said Rebecca Parkes, Interim Chief Operating Officer at T1D Exchange. "We will be able to use these comprehensive data analytics to ultimately expand outcome measures for T1D and move beyond A1c, informing our effort and mission to improve outcomes for people living with the disease."

The QIC researches all aspects of how more than 30,000 people with T1D and their healthcare professionals treat, measure and manage their diabetes. Leveraging the data platform to upload, analyze and report out on patient health records, the QIC aims to identify which diabetes management practices make a substantive difference in driving improvements in health outcomes and change the course of T1D care and management.

"T1D Exchange offers one of the best resources available today to diabetes researchers working to make a real difference in the life of people with T1D," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "The team at Glooko is excited to have the privilege of enhancing the value of that resource by making it possible to securely integrate peoples' anonymized diabetes device data into the T1D Exchange data platform, and we look forward to partnering with the team at T1D Exchange to make that happen."

Past studies, while insightful, have lacked some of the most important data needed for understanding the progress of people with T1D: the glucose results and other data gathered by their diabetes devices. These devices mainly include blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and smart insulin pens, among others.

"Healthcare data are plenteous, but diversity, volume and formatting make it challenging for people with T1D and their medical teams to use it for decision-making," said Todd Alonso, MD, Assistant Medical Director for Quality and Access, Barbara Davis Center, University of Colorado. "The partnership between Glooko and T1D Exchange will organize raw, patient-generated data and facilitate linkage with healthcare records—a novel approach in diabetes. At the level of the individual, we will make better decisions; for the population, we will understand trends and be able to track a broader range of outcomes."

As part of the agreement between Glooko and T1D Exchange, the Glooko platform now provides the means to transfer the diabetes device data of patients treated at the medical centers in the QIC to the T1D Exchange QIC data platform in a de-identified format. That means the data has been separated from individual patient identities so that research can be conducted in a way that protects patient privacy. The T1D Exchange QIC is supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, a long-time partner and lead funder of T1D Exchange.

The T1D Exchange QIC is actively recruiting additional U.S. diabetes centers that specialize in treating people with T1D to join the QIC and expand the research and knowledge base. Diabetes centers that are current members of the QIC include:

Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes/Children's Hospital Colorado (Pediatric and Adult Clinics)

Baylor College of Medicine /Texas Children's Hospital

/Texas Children's Hospital Cincinnati Children's Hospital

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, U of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

The Joslin Diabetes Center - SUNY Upstate Medical University

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital/ Stanford

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Penn Rodebaugh Diabetes Center, Penn Medicine

Medicine University of Missouri, Kansas City /Children's Mercy Kansas City

/Children's Mercy Kansas City Wayne State University

Endocrinology clinics interested in joining the T1D Exchange QIC should contact: qi@t1dexchange.org.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the "real world" can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people's lives.

The T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with T1D. The goal is to connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all stages of research and development, expediting the development of therapies and better care for everyone affected by T1D.

About Glooko

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and fitness trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.2 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000 clinic locations in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

