T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (QIC) Reaches 25 Diabetes Centers Participating Nationwide

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit organization that drives meaningful research and innovation in treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that the T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (QIC) is now comprised of 25 U.S. diabetes centers.

The T1D Exchange launched the QIC initiative in 2016 as a pilot program with 10 centers. The addition of 13 clinics this year alone more than doubles the number of participating QIC member clinics since the beginning of 2020. The centers are all working collaboratively with T1D Exchange to refine best practices, enhance the quality of care, and improve outcomes for people living with T1D.

"We are proud of the QIC's rapid growth to 25 clinics this year, demonstrating that our data sharing and collaborative improvement approaches are adding real value across the T1D landscape," said Osagie Ebekozien, Vice President of Population Health and Quality Improvement at T1D Exchange. "By working together with leading U.S. diabetes clinics, we are testing and implementing real-world solutions with benefits that can be scaled to the diabetes community."

QIC members comprise a network of U.S. diabetes centers whose clinicians and professional staff use data and implementation science to achieve national standards of care. The Collaborative focuses on increasing the percentage of T1D patients in participating clinics that meet American Diabetes Association (ADA) glycemic management targets of A1c less than seven percent. Clinics have access to an innovative QI data portal, which aggregates electronic medical record data and generates real-time, comparative insights for improvement efforts.

The Collaborative's studies have yielded critical information, with numerous publications and presentations at international conferences such as ADA and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) in 2020.

"By joining the T1D Exchange's QIC, we have the opportunity to learn from others' research and contribute research from our own respective clinics," said Janine Sanchez, MD, Director of Pediatric Diabetes at the University of Miami and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics. "The platform provides consistent, real-time exchange and peer-to-peer resource and knowledge sharing. Through the initiative, we can work to identify and address gaps in care, driving positive change for people living with T1D and ultimately helping people with diabetes lead healthier, longer lives."

November Learning Session to Accelerate Collaboration

QIC members will meet virtually from Nov. 9-10 for the second of two learning sessions held annually. The conference brings QIC clinics together to further their understanding of the QI portal's functionality, share insights, results and goals, and network. Presentations will cover a range of topics, including an update in achieving ADA glycemic management standards; identifying issues in access to care; depression and screening; and cardiovascular health in adults with type 1 diabetes.

About the Quality Improvement Collaborative

The Quality Improvement Collaborative (QIC) brings together 25 clinics situated across the U.S. and collectively treating more than 40,000 individuals with type 1 diabetes. QIC member clinics share data via the T1D QI portal to measurably improve the lives of individuals with type 1 diabetes. The QIC has achieved unprecedented success because it relies on an embedded and systemic approach: individual providers are empowered to identify areas of unmet need within their respective clinics. They make targeted changes in care that scale up through the QIC to create best practices, shared and implemented by members at other clinics. The 25 QIC members can be found here.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing data to advance type 1 diabetes (T1D) care and outcomes by driving collaborative change. Through real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, our novel insights are identifying gaps in data and redefining best practices to improve the lives of those living with T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative, patient registry, and data-oriented research services. Through a knowledge-sharing and collaboration-focused approach, T1D Exchange is accelerating real-world impacts by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management. A nonprofit organization, T1D Exchange was established in 2010 with ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Parkes

Chief Operating Officer

T1D Exchange

Phone: (617) 892-6100

Email: [email protected]

Heather Rose

Green Room Communications

Phone: (240) 319-3835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE T1D Exchange

Related Links

https://t1dexchange.org

