T2 Software Qualifies Bluetooth LE Audio Host Stack

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Software www.t2software.com announces the Bluetooth SIG qualification and listing of their Bluetooth LE Audio Host Stack. The host stack provides full support for all of the adopted host profiles and services including: Audio Input Control Service, Audio Stream Control Service, Basic Audio Profile, Broadcast Audio Scan Service, Call Control Profile, Coordinated Set Identification Profile, Coordinated Set Identification Service, Generic Media Control Service, Generic Telephone Bearer Service, Interoperability Test Specification, Media Control Profile, Media Control Service, Microphone Control Profile, Microphone Control Service, Object Transfer Service, Published Audio Capabilities Service, Telephone Bearer Service, Volume Control Profile, Volume Control Service, and Volume Offset Control Service.

"It is with great pride that we are the first company to achieve Bluetooth SIG qualification for all mandatory and optional features of all of the adopted profiles and services supporting LE Audio," said Tim Reilly, President of T2 Software. "We have been working for the last three years within the SIG, at IOPs, and with our early adopter customers to fully support LE Audio. Successfully completing the full qualification so quickly after the recent adoption of the Basic Audio Profile and Services enables our customers to be first to market with their LE Audio based products, allowing consumers to experience all the new benefits that LE Audio provides."

T2 Software has been an active participant in the Bluetooth LE Audio focused working groups that create the specifications within the Bluetooth SIG. This LE Audio qualification is in addition to past qualifications for a full Dual Mode Host Stack and LC3.

"We're delighted to see enabling technology providers qualify their products against adopted LE Audio specifications," said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. "This represents another important milestone on the road to seeing the next generation of Bluetooth audio in consumer products."

T2 Software now has a qualified host stack solution with support for both LE Audio and Classic Audio and is available for evaluation and license today.

About T2 Software, Inc.

T2 Software, Inc., based in Louisville, KY, is a software development company focusing on Bluetooth LE Audio and Classic Audio software solutions and providing embedded wireless software development services for its customers. To learn more about T2 Software products and services, please visit the website at www.t2software.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE T2 Software, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.t2labs-llc.com/

