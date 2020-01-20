T5 Data Centers Announces New Presence in Metro Chicago's Elk Grove Technology Park

"We're excited to grow in the Chicago data center market where we continue to have tremendous success," said Pete Marin, T5 Data Centers CEO. "Elk Grove Village has become a focal point for Chicago data center activity with outstanding Village support, reliable low-cost power and robust network infrastructure, making it an ideal location for both enterprise and hyperscale cloud companies in need of additional capacity." T5 Data Centers has a long-standing track record of developing, leasing and operating mission critical facilities in the region and currently operates three data centers in the Chicago area.

Located in the center of a national fiber optic system, Elk Grove Technology Park caters to technology-driven tenants with unique tax exemptions following the state's recent passing of a $45 billion capital bill providing benefits to data center construction projects.

Elk Grove Technology Park, formerly known as Busse Farm, was purchased in early 2018 as part of a $1 billion development project led by Brennan Investment Group. Today, as the nation's largest industrial park, the Park offers 1.2 million-square-feet of premium leasing and build-to-suit opportunities across 85-contiguous acres in the O'Hare marketplace. "Our latest T5 site has all the characteristics that qualify it as being the best comprehensive data center site in the Midwest," stated David Horowitz, T5 Data Centers SVP.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading data center owner and operator, committed to delivering scalable mission-critical facilities, facility management and construction services that provide a "Forever On" environment. T5 Data Centers provides life-cycle data center services and purpose-built data center facilities to organizations across North America and Europe featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and a 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

Contact:

Craig McKesson

Chief Customer Officer

(404) 239-7140

cmckesson@t5datacenters.com

SOURCE T5 Data Centers

Related Links

http://t5datacenters.com

