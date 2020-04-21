TA Digital Announces Expanded Offerings for Adobe Experience Cloud Customers

NEWARK, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that it has expanded its service offerings in Application Support, Managed Services, Marketing Operations, and Demand Generation for the Adobe Experience Cloud. As the only Adobe Partner in the world that is Adobe specialized in content (AEM), commerce (Magento), data (Analytics), experience (Target) and managed services (Run & Operate), TA Digital is uniquely qualified to cater to any Adobe customer. This reflects an ongoing initiative at TA Digital to target an underserved segment of the Adobe ecosystem, focused on Managed Services for Experience Manager, Analytics, Target, Magento, Marketo and Campaign.

Specialized partners are certified by Adobe for their proven capabilities and successful implementations — the best of the best in the Adobe Partner ecosystem. The Adobe partner specialization is a stamp of approval earned by Adobe partners who have certified technical proficiency and a track record of customer success. Earning an Adobe specialization allows partners to differentiate their level of expertise and achieve select status in helping Adobe customers build better experiences by delivering world-class solutions.

"This announcement reflects a growing need to help clients operationalize and maintain complex, multi-channel digital ecosystems. Especially in today's world, ensuring our clients have 24/7 support in a global environment allows them to continue to service their customers in real time. We think that a comprehensive, end to end approach across applications, data, and engagement is a significant opportunity for TA Digital to provide superior services to a what is currently existing in the marketplace," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

TA Digital's enhanced service offerings includes Application Support on Adobe Experience Manager and Magento, which provides an additional level of support around Adobe's Managed Services Offering, and marketing operations/demand generation services, leveraging Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, and Marketo.

"We feel this a major opportunity and strategic goal for our business," said TA Digital CEO, Rajiv Rohmetra. "Clients often invest heavily in implementing Adobe tools, but can be underserved at times by the partner ecosystem in maximizing those technologies. Combined with our global delivery model, this makes us uniquely positioned to help customers with significant investments in the Adobe Experience Cloud in leveraging digital to grow their businesses."

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

[email protected]

734-238-0005

SOURCE TA Digital