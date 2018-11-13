TA Digital to Conduct 'CommerceFactory Workshop' at AWS re:Invent 2018

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, the global leader in digital experience management projects will host a workshop to showcase CommerceFactory − its newly launched integrated digital commerce platform at AWS re:Invent 2018. The company unveiled the platform less than two weeks ago at Acquia Engage 2018.

Speaking on the recent launch and the upcoming workshop at AWS re:Invent, Ali Alkhafaji, CTO at TA digital said, "AWS re:Invent 2018 is a great platform for us to showcase CommerceFactory and demonstrate its headless capabilities to a high-energy group of global marketers. We can't wait to demonstrate how CommerceFactory combines the long term, overarching flexibility of a headless approach with the advantage of a reduced time-to-market and simple pricing structure. Businesses must attend our workshop and learn how they can seamlessly deliver content-rich, personalized content experiences for all customer touchpoints."

CommerceFactory will be hosted on AWS and powered by Elastic Path Commerce and Drupal CMS. The company rolled out CommerceFactory after spending months on developing and testing it in partnership with Elastic Path.

CommerceFactory workshop at AWS re:Invent

The TA Digital team will showcase how its commerce platform delivers 'best-of-breed' capabilities through a headless approach. During the workshop, the team will cover a broad range of topics to demonstrate:

How moving away from a monolithic stack can help businesses unlock innovation

How businesses can gain agility and speed to market by adopting a decoupled content + commerce approach

How businesses can go-to-market with a best-of-breed platform without having to sacrifice opportunity to a time-consuming and burdensome re-platforming process.

The detailed session will provide an overview of the CommerceFactory platform and help businesses understand why they must adopt a headless platform to transform their content delivery process.

About AWS re:Invent

AWS re:Invent is the biggest and the most widely attended global summit of its kind. Last year, the event was attended by over 43,000 people, comprising of AWS customers, partners, industry analysts, and AWS employees. The event is expecting an even larger crowd this year. The event hosts hundreds of technical training sessions that involve hands-on labs, full-day boot camps, breakout sessions, etc. It also holds cloud conferences from introductory to expert level. To know more about this year's agenda, speakers, and breakout sessions, click here.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences. TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, SAP Hybris, Elastic Path, IBM Watson Marketing, Coveo and Episerver. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

