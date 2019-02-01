TA Digital Welcomes Brad Gerstein as the Director of Experience Design

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider for enterprise companies for more than 18 years announced today that Brad Gerstein has joined their team as Director of Experience Design.

In his current role, Brad facilitates the research and definition of strategies which drive holistic customer experience, managing the space between strategy, experience, design and implementation.

Brad is an award-winning design professional with 20+ years of industry experience fusing strategic planning, user experience and innovative design into engaging interactive experiences that allow companies to build enduring relationships with their customers. In addition to leading UX and design projects for our clients, Brad helped launch and teach Northwestern University's inaugural program in Human Centered Design beginning in 2015.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to participate in ground-breaking work at TA Digital, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this team of multi-talented, high energy professionals," said Brad, speaking on his new role at TA Digital.

In his previous roles, Brad has been responsible for delivering conceptual and tactical solutions to a range of clients across a wide spectrum of industries and business verticals. He has also spent considerable time working in the academic space.

"We are thrilled to have Brad join our leadership team and driving our user experience offering to the next level. Brad has helped deliver world class strategy, experience and design at dozens of clients over the last 20 years and he will do the same for TA Digital clients. Bringing Brad onboard, elevates the digital transformation discussion, keeping true with our mission of intelligent transformation," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions.

