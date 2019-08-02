TA Digital Welcomes Brian Meade as the Sr. Director Digital Commerce Channels

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider for enterprise companies for more than 19 years announced today that Brian Meade has joined their team as Sr. Director Digital Commerce Channels.

At TA Digital, Brian will help develop strategic and mutually beneficial relationships within the digital commerce channels. He has deep relationships with commerce partners and his natural relationship building skills and sales enablement abilities will help develop and lead TA Digital's go to market strategies in these practices.

Brian is a strategic sales executive and consultant with expertise in solving complex business problems in multiple industries by tactically leveraging some of the world's leading technology platforms. He helps business leaders achieve their long-term vision and goals. Brian's strategic, consultative style is a natural fit for business executives who are interested in creative, collaborative and innovative ideas that drive results.

Before TA Digital, Brian held several leadership and business development roles providing global digital services to some of the world's leading brands and worked with some of the top digital agencies such as Sapient Razorfish and Lyons Consulting Group/Capgemini.

"I'm very excited to begin this new journey of success with such an amazing company. The leadership, their people and the tireless commitment to excellence made this career decision an easy one. I'm looking forward to sharing our unapparelled breadth of Digital capabilities with our partners and prospective clients.", said Sr. Director Digital Commerce Channels., TA Digital.

"We are very excited to have Brian on board to lead our Commerce Alliances, bringing tremendous experience and expertise. We believe with his help, TA Digital will continue to stand out as the leading digital transformation agency focused on content, commerce, data and experience. " said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering world-class innovative digital experience, commerce, and marketing strategy and implementation solutions and services. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences.

TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, Sitecore, Episerver, Acquia, Elastic Path, BigCommerce and Coveo. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

