TA Digital's CMS Bridge Solution Awarded Adobe Accredited Partner Solution Badge

NEWARK, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital today announced that its CMS Bridge solution is now an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution. With this certification, CMS Bridge is now badged as market tested and Adobe verified.

CMS Bridge is an intelligent content migration solution that uses a machine learning model to help easily migrate content from any CMS to Adobe Experience Manager. The tool helps organizations move their applications to Adobe Experience Manager from their current stack by automating the content migration effort up to 80%.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion.

The recognition comes as a part of the induction into the Adobe Amplify Partner Solution Program. This program provides technical and market verification of industry-specific solutions built on Adobe products by an Adobe Solution Partner.

Adobe accredited and verified partner solutions are market tested and technically verified by Adobe experts. An Adobe verified partner solution requires multiple previous successful deployments, and mandates that the Adobe Solution Partner has earned Adobe Specialization status.

"TA Digital has been helping clients with their Adobe Experience Manager migrations using CMS Bridge for years, so getting this validation is a natural step after continued success. This badge is a validation of our Adobe practice's expertise in the Adobe platform providing unparalleled services and support. Congratulations to the entire team at TA Digital for this wonderful honor," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

Adobe Accredited and Verified Partner Solutions are recognized as innovative solutions that solve a repeatable, industry-focused business challenge using the versatility of Adobe Experience Cloud combined with the domain expertise of an Adobe Solution Partner. The achievement also earned praise from Michael Berbert, Director of Strategic Alliances at TA Digital.

"Our team at TA Digital is always looking at ways to drive incremental value to our customers and partners like Adobe. CMS Bridge is a natural extension of our talented team looking for ways to automate and utilize machine learning to streamline implementation and content migration into Adobe Experience Manager," said Michael.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

