TA Services Partners with TriumphPay for Carrier Payment Solution

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriumphPay, a leading provider of carrier and vendor payment solutions and TA Services, the 3PL and brokerage division of PS Logistics, LLC, announced today a strategic partnership to provide a streamlined carrier payment experience through the TriumphPay portal.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with TriumphPay to provide our Carrier Partners a premier payment platform that allows them to take complete control of how and when they want to be paid," said Scott Schell, President & CEO of TA Services.

TriumphPay provides instant visibility to carriers through its proprietary payment portal. Carriers can manage multiple broker relationships, set their payment method and pay terms, and see payment status.

"Our carrier-centric portal is the result of several years of industry experience and paying thousands of carriers," said Jordan Graft, President of TriumphPay. "TriumphPay strives to create the best payment experience for truck drivers, while also empowering them with immediate access to their funds — from anywhere or any device."

About TA Services

TA Services, headquartered in Mansfield, TX, is a trusted name in the logistics services industry with over 30 years of customer service and operational excellence. As a $300M in revenue company with over 20 operational facilities located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services' four main service lines include freight management, warehousing and distribution, brokerage, and cross border services. Our people-first company culture and service focused business model sets us apart and has been the key to our success. For more information: www.taservices.com.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is a leading provider of carrier and vendor payment solutions to the supply chain industry. Its integrated supply chain finance solution allows brokers and shippers to reduce the amount of capital invested in their QuickPay program. Since its inception, TriumphPay has paid more than 70,000 carriers on behalf of its freight brokers and shippers. TriumphPay simplifies the management of carrier payments for brokers and shippers including managing verification and collection calls from factoring companies.

TriumphPay is a product of Advance Business Capital, an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC). TBK Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

