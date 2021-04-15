TAAL's President, Chris Naprawa, to Webcast Live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com on April 15

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, today announced that TAAL president, Chris Naprawa, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15.

DATE: Thursday, April 15

TIME: 12:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/30QIrID

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent TAAL Highlights

Closed oversubscribed offering of units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million

Processed new world record 638MB blockchain on BitcoinSV, further demonstrating capacity to process very large numbers of transactions and large block sizes of data-based transactions

Begun blockchain infrastructure operations at its facility in Alberta, Canada , marking a significant step in bringing on power to support the future of Enterprise-scale transaction processing

, marking a significant step in bringing on power to support the future of Enterprise-scale transaction processing In January 2021 , TAAL purchased new blockchain computers, which once deployed, represent over 130 petahash/s (" PH ") in additional computing power and will bring the Company's overall computing capacity up to more than 280 PH

, TAAL purchased new blockchain computers, which once deployed, represent over 130 petahash/s (" ") in additional computing power and will bring the Company's overall computing capacity up to more than 280 PH March 2021 , TAAL affirms 400 PH ("petahash") computing power target for 2021, as the Company positions to be the leading BitcoinSV blockchain transaction processor

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision ("Bitcoin SV") platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

Visit TAAL online at www.taal.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: TAAL's growth and business strategies. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties.

TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include the future acceptance of Bitcoin SV and other digital assets and risks related to information processing using those platforms, the ability for TAAL to leverage intellectual property into viable income streams and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form dated March 1, 2021 under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com