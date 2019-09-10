tab32 and Floss Bar Relationship Hits the 2-Year Mark

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile dentistry market is growing fast and Floss Bar is at the forefront of this trend.

At the core of its strategy is a robust technology backbone to orchestrate patients and providers in what is a multi-state and multi-location model. This requires software that is designed flexibly to support both mobile and fixed-practice delivery models for clinicians who are on the road and in the office.

"We are seeing a tremendous rise in mobile services within the dental market. This model of experience focused and multi-regional care delivery requires agile and scalable technologies. tab32's practice management cloud platform is built for rapid growth to deliver patient-first innovation along the care continuum. We are excited to serve Floss Bar as this new segment gains popularity within the market," says Kiltesh Patel, Founder and CEO.

"The tab32 team has been key throughout our business growth. Empowered by Kiltesh and his team, we serve the employees of over 100 corporate locations across the USA. With a robust and dependable platform, responsive support team and friendly interface, we are able to achieve high quality results," says Eva Sadej, Founder and CEO.

The Floss Bar team looks forward to new features in the pipeline. And, as one of tab32's most ambitious clients, continues to come up with them!

About Floss Bar

Americans spend 164 MILLION work hours per year getting dental care - and that's just the 60% of them who actually go. Even more important than your employees productivity, however, is their health. Over 50% of Americans suffer from some degree of gum disease, which, left untreated, can lead to even more serious issues, including heart disease and diabetes.

Your employees do their best when they feel their best - and Floss Bar wants to help make their smile amazing. Whether your company provides dental insurance or not, Floss Bar provides a simple, fun, and efficient perk for your team. With portable units and vehicles that come to your company, Floss Bar offers high quality dental care. That fits right into your schedule. Floss Bar serves companies small and large all over the contiguous U.S. & Ireland with routine preventative care (cleanings & x-rays + whitening services) plus options for advanced care.

About tab32

tab32 is the industry's only complete cloud-based dental practice management platform purpose-built to deliver engaging and efficient patient-first workflows across the care continuum. The platform caters to mobile, solo and enterprise (DSO) dental practices.

