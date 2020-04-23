TABi to the Rescue - the Process Automation Bot

MIAMI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubtek, a workforce optimization provider for the transportation industry, today announced TABi, its Task Automation Bot for logistics operations that automates costly transportation management workflow processes.

"Look at TABi as the virtual assistant that handles tasks faster than any human," said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO of Hubtek. "If you can image your staff not having to read each email or look at every document your company receives and then organize information accurately, you will understand exactly what TABi does in a matter of seconds."

"The result of having this next level Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology for transportation and logistics operations is more time that can be used to grow your business," Gonzalez added. "It also means you can improve your focus on continually ensuring customer satisfaction, and enhance the way your employees view your company as a great place to work."

TABi uses RPA, a rules-based software technology driven by Machine Learning and AI, to turn unstructured and semi-structured data in documents, spreadsheets and emails into structured data that can be automatically integrated with any transportation or enterprise management system. The technology also does not require the development of an API.

"Through our partnership with Automation Anywhere," explained Gonzalez, "integrating data between multiple platforms is as easy as setting up a new user account. TABi becomes the new user and seamlessly pulls information from one platform to the next. No lengthy integration process, no manual data entry. Let TABi take care of the mundane so humans can perform the social, creative, service-oriented aspects of a job. The fun stuff!"

TABi is capable of automating several information management tasks for transportation, brokerage and 3PL operations, including:

Accounts Payable-- By monitoring an email mailbox where carriers send invoices, Proof of Delivery documents and rate confirmations, TABi automatically identifies various file types and data and places it in the correct enterprise management system or file location.

By monitoring an email mailbox where carriers send invoices, Proof of Delivery documents and rate confirmations, TABi automatically identifies various file types and data and places it in the correct enterprise management system or file location. Billing-- TABi automates invoicing in customized formats based on pre-determined rules and customer specific restrictions to streamline invoice creation, approval notifications, and more.

TABi automates invoicing in customized formats based on pre-determined rules and customer specific restrictions to streamline invoice creation, approval notifications, and more. Employee Onboarding/Offboarding-- Based on programming per employee type or role, TABi ensures that proper licenses, documents and forms are in place for newly hired employees, and deactivates licenses for offboarding, saving thousands of dollars in unused licenses.

TABi complements Hubtek's workforce augmentation offering for filling back office, operations, sales and marketing, and IT positions with talent that it recruits, hires, trains and manages. The co-employment program provides cost-effective near-shore talent sourcing for companies in the transportation and logistics industry.



Take a couple of minutes to watch this video and learn how TABi will be the virtual assistant you've been looking for:

https://gohubtek.wistia.com/medias/0o2dkmvl10

About Hubtek

Hubtek is a technology and talent firm that offers task automation, outsourced talent and effective training in the logistics industry. Its extensive experience solving complex business problems leads to highly effective growth strategies for success. Hubtek was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between TranStrategy Partners in the U.S. and a leading provider of logistics talent management in Colombia. For more information, visit www.gohubtek.com.

Media Contact:

Hubtek

[email protected]

+1 (844) 667 0469

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12819451

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Hubtek

Related Links

http://www.gohubtek.com

