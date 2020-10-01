TABLE FOR TWO Celebrates World Food Day 2020 #OnigiriAction - Change the World with Onigiri (Japanese Rice Balls)

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TABLE FOR TWO USA (TFT) invites everyone to participate in its 6th ONIGIRI ACTION campaign from Oct. 1 (Thursday) to Oct 31 (Saturday). This campaign aims to provide one million school meals to children around the world. During the campaign, every rice-ball-related post on the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction will provide five school meals to children in need.

Post a rice-ball-related photo with #OnigiriAction. For every onigiri photo posted, TABLE FOR TWO USA's sponsor organizations will donate five school meals to children in need.

ONIGIRI ACTION campaign commemorates World Food Day, established by the United Nations. As an NPO with roots in Japan, the campaign highlights onigiri (rice balls), which are a traditional Japanese comfort food made with love for someone special.

The 5th ONIGIRI ACTION campaign of 2019 resulted in great success. In just 45 days, 295,398 onigiri photos were posted and 1,605,978 school meals were provided so that 8,000 children were able to eat for an entire school year. The organization also received two prestigious awards related to SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) and Health and Culture from the Japanese government.

This year, the pandemic is changing people's relationship with food. Surveys show that more people are cooking meals at home. Economic hardship is impacting many households and food insecurity has increased - #OnigiriAction takes center stage to help address this. 2020 has brought increased attention to the role nutritious foods play in the strength of the immune system and overall health, including resilience to viruses. Lifestyle-related health conditions increase the risk and severity of COVID-19.

TFT and its partners plan to organize virtual Onigiri Action events where people can join from home, make onigiri together and post photos. TFT aims to connect everybody around the world through onigiri, get through this difficult time and bring many smiles.

Sponsor Organizations:

For every onigiri photo posted, five school meals will be donated by TFT's generous sponsoring organizations: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York; JFC International/Nishiki; JCAW Foundation; Zojirushi America; San-J; ITOCHU International; SMBC Global Foundation; Misuzu Corporation; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Sumitomo Corporation of Americas; Mishima Foods U.S.A.; Just One Cookbook; BentOn; and Onigilly.

Products with Donations:

During the campaign, a portion of the proceeds from the products below will be donated towards providing school meals: Nishiki Rice (JFC International); Rice Cooker (Zojirushi America); Tamari Soy Sauce (San-J); Tamaki Gold (ITOCHU International); over 100 onigiri items (Gohan Market); Inari (Misuzu Corporation); Nori Komi Furikake (Mishima Foods U.S.A.); Okonomiyaki Pancake Mix (Otafuku Foods); Just One Cookbook eBook – Essential Japanese Recipes (Just One Cookbook); Brown Rice Plum Basil Hijiki Onigiri/Five Grains Konbu Onigiri (BentOn); Onigilly (Onigilly); Onigiri (Hana Japanese Market); Fresh Miso Soup from Miso Soup Dispenser (Marukome); Echigoya Koshihikari (Echigoya); Sushi Workshop for Good (Sushi Chef Institute); Orinigiri workshop (Orinigiri); and Seasonal Delights Care Package (Kokoro).

About TABLE FOR TWO USA:

TFT is a 501(c)(3) organization that addresses issues of hunger and obesity by providing school meals to children in need and teaching healthy eating to K-12 students in the U.S. through our unique food education program called Wa-Shokuiku - Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese!

