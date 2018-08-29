Table Mountain Casino's Massive Cash Jackpot Pays Lucky Jeannette Of Fresno $98,712.23

The popular Massive Cash Jackpot is a completely random jackpot found only at Central California's Table Mountain Casino, and is guaranteed to hit anywhere between $50,000 and $150,000 . As soon as it hits, the Massive Cash Jackpot meter starts climbing again, beginning at $50,000! No winning combination on the slot reels is needed to trigger this jackpot, just luck and playing with your Table Mountain Casino Player's Club Card inserted in your machine.

Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager, extended his congratulations to Jeanette and said, "What a winning way to spend the day here at Table Mountain Casino! We are so glad that Jeannette made the short drive from Fresno to Table Mountain. On behalf of the entire team at Table Mountain Casino, congratulations to Jeannette on winning this life-changing Massive Cash Jackpot!"

The month of September continues to bring an array of special promotions for Table Mountain Casino Players Club members, with tonight's All You can Eat Lobster Buffet and the always popular Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays. For more information and details about all that Table Mountain Casino has to offer, including award-winning restaurants, the October 31st $31,000 Hot Seat Thriller, headliner entertainment, and more fun and exciting promotions, go to www.tmcasino.com or stop by the Player's Club booths located inside the Casino.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

