Table Trac, Inc. Receives Positive Feedback On Its Dynamic Auto Social Distance Products Used In Recent Casino Reopenings

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) is proud to announce the affirming response to its proprietary and patent-pending Dynamic Auto Social Distancing (DASD) solution. DASD helps to automate social distancing at games and supports the enhanced sanitization protocols and guidelines in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Table Trac was the first to develop and deploy these advanced technology solutions in live gaming casinos to help safely reopen those casinos.

In the month of May we supported casino reopenings for fifteen (15) of Table Trac's customers, across the US and Caribbean, as they welcomed their guests back in a smooth and socially responsible manner with the assistance of DASD and the innovations from Table Trac. For many jurisdictions, June marks the relaunching of their properties, and Table Trac will be assisting properties across Nevada, Iowa, and California to reopen responsibly.

Game availability and selection is a difficult challenge for casinos as they contemplate having to place games out of service on their floor to make the space socially distant. CasinoTrac's DASD program changes this by allowing guests to begin playing at any game while enforcing the social distance rules by dynamically placing the surrounding games out of service for other patrons. Casinos can continue to maintain the diversity of game offerings for their players by keeping all of their games in service and ensuring a player's favorite slot machine is still available. Automated alerts assist in the identification of games requiring sanitization, eliminating the task of searching for games that have recently been played.

DASD programs have been reviewed and permitted for use by the Nevada Gaming Control Board for the use of the product in Nevada casinos.

"Table Trac is committed to innovation and providing solutions that help our partners successfully adapt to the changing world we are now experiencing," stated Table Trac President, Chad Hoehne.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 190 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

