Tableau Completes Redesigned Partner Network to Help Customers Accelerate Data Transformations

The newly revamped program enables Tableau's partner ecosystem to deliver quality customer experiences and more transparency into the commitment and capability level of Tableau's partners, via a new tiering system that assigns partners to Reseller, Services and Technology tracks in Premier (top), Select and Member levels, designated by newly launched branding. Customers can now more easily find a qualified, local partner as the Tableau Partner Network aligns and measures partners against performance-based criteria in the countries they do business in versus globally.

"Tableau's been an integral part of our efforts to become a data-led organization," said Elisa Koch, Head of Data & Analytics at the Australian Football League (AFL). "Combining Tableau's leading analytics technology with the expertise of partners like Snowflake and Matillion have made it seamless for our team to leverage the power of data to transform our business."

The requirements in the new program are designed to ensure partners have the foundational capacity and capability to deliver long-term customer impact in a country.

"Our partners play a critical role in helping people see and understand data, digitally transform, and create strong data culture," said Julie Bennani, senior vice president, worldwide partners and alliances at Tableau. "Premier and Select partners have demonstrated success working with Tableau and provide consistent value throughout our customers' data journeys. TPN will make it easier for customers to find and confidently work with our partners, knowing they meet our standards."

Launched in September 2020, TPN enables Tableau's global ecosystem to meet evolving customer needs and deliver quality customer experiences. TPN's more than 1,200 partners are separated into three tracks to help Tableau customers:

"Tableau's been an incredibly important partner for us and together, we've been able to help many customers become more data-driven," said Behfar Jahanshahi, CEO and President of InterWorks, Inc., a partner in the Reseller and Services tracks. "The new program framework will help us drive greater impact with our customers around the world. With Tableau certified consultants in every region we operate in, we can convey our commitment to customer success at a more local level."

