Tableau to Present at the 2nd Annual Bernstein Software Summit

SEATTLE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau (NYSE: DATA) today announced that Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer, will present at the 2nd Annual Bernstein Software Summit on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:05am ET at the Bernstein New York office in New York, NY.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.tableau.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Tableau

Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of organizations around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

