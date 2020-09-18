TableTrac to Install CasinoTrac Management System at the Carson Nugget in Carson City, Nevada

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Carson Nugget in Carson City Nevada, has elected to replace and upgrade its old casino management system with Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac.

Carson Nugget casino is located on the main street of Carson City by the Nevada State Capitol Building. The property showcases a newly remodeled slot floor featuring spacious responsible distancing between games, table games, keno, three restaurants, meeting spaces and a hotel. Carson Nugget opened March 1, 1954 when they served the first Awful Awful Burger (the sandwich has come to be something of a local delicacy) for only 55 cents. The Carson Nugget is a historic must visit destination and is now the oldest continually operating Casino in Carson City, Nevada.

"We have been very happy with the CasinoTrac system and are both eager and excited to expand our relationship to the historic Carson Nugget," said Dean DiLullo, CEO of the Carson Nugget.

Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc said, "Being a small part of keeping this legendary casino in downtown Carson City vibrant and modern, with the latest in player club systems technology is really an honor. I want to thank Dean DiLullo for trusting Table Trac Inc. to provide the gaming systems serving this Nevada landmark."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

