Tablets Market Size to Grow by 42.02 million units| Acer Inc. and Apple Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Scope

The tablets market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The tablets market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings. Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the tablets market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for tablets in the commercial and industrial sectors will drive the tablets market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis

of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The tablets market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant during the forecast period. A hybrid laptop can be used as either a laptop or a standalone tablet. Hybrid is used to describe only a specific type of 2-in-1 detachable system that allows the keyboard and display to be separated entirely, creating a standalone tablet device.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Technological advances and virtual learning are driving the growth of the tablets market. The penetration of technology in the education sector has impacted various aspects. It has enhanced the studying and learning experience beyond the classroom. New technologies are used in virtual learning, including interactive whiteboards (IWBs), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). These require PCs and tablets used for educational purposes to be compatible with these advanced technologies.

The tendency to buy devices with lower configurations will challenge the tablets market during the forecast period. The continuous developments in educational software have increased their complexity. Manufacturers of tablets used for educational purposes must introduce updated hardware solutions to meet the various software requirements. However, as most users do not have adequate knowledge of the functionalities offered by these systems, they choose lower-configuration tablets.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the

market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our

Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tablets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tablets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tablets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tablets market vendors

Related Reports:

Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bluetooth Speaker Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tablets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 42.02 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Convertible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Slate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rugged - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio