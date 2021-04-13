Taboola and Dennis Publishing Reach a Decade in Partnership, Sign Multi-Year Contract Renewal

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership with Dennis Publishing – the dynamic international media group with over 50 million unique users a month – to drive engagement and audience numbers. Dennis was one of the first enterprise publishers signed by Taboola in the U.K., with this renewal taking the two companies to over 10 years as partners.

Dennis has a portfolio of over 30 brands operating in four areas of expertise including Current Affairs, Technology, Automotive, and Specialist and sells over 2.5 million magazines every month. Taboola has been live across eight of the publisher's sites for several years, and this new agreement will see all eight sites renew their deal to drive affiliate revenue and engagement.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

As part of the renewal, Dennis will be expanding its integration of Taboola Feed – a seamlessly integrated infinite scroll that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience, enabling monetization of below-article placements – across additional sites. Dennis will also expand its use of Taboola's Explore More product across its Coach Magazine , Cyclist and Expert Reviews brands. Explore More is designed to keep users visiting the publisher sites directly from social media and apps, increasing engagement. Finally, Dennis will continue to utilize Taboola's Audience Exchange to drive traffic across its network of sites.

Dan Powell-Rees, Revenue Operations Director, Dennis said: "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Taboola, which has driven significant value across our sites throughout our relationship. With excellent boosts in our engagement numbers since working with Taboola, it was a completely natural decision to expand the benefits of their products across multiple sites and sectors, and extend the partnership to cover a decade of working together."

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

