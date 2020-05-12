Taboola Announces Exclusive Five-Year Deal with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, the world's leading discovery platform, today announced an exclusive and strategic multiple-year deal with the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, which includes 42 NBC and Telemundo owned stations and more than thirty digital local sites. The partnership will see the stations implement Taboola Feed on desktop, tablet, and mobile web to increase user engagement and revenue.

Taboola Feed is a seamlessly integrated infinite feed that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience editorially from the site they are on, and from the web. Similar to how people experience social networks, Taboola Feed encourages audiences on the open web to stay engaged on a publisher's site by scrolling through a personalized stream of content, video, and other experiences the user might be interested in discovering next.

"Our owned stations division has had a lot of success implementing Taboola's content recommendation platform onto our local NBC/Telemundo sites over the last several years. Taboola's products and technology, coupled with their ability to drive meaningful user engagement to our sites, has more than proven its value for us," said Shawn Makhijani, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. "Given our long history and successful track record with Taboola, the decision to renew our partnership was an easy one."

"I could not be more excited to continue our long standing partnership with the NBC and Telemundo owned stations division as the group continues to drive innovation on the local level to help inform audiences in any language through their high-caliber local journalism," added Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola. "This partnership is very important to us, and we will continue to double-down on quality journalism for users in the U.S. and around the globe."

This partnership follows the recent deal between Taboola and NBC News which extended its strategic relationship for an additional five-years.

About Taboola

Taboola helps people discover what's interesting and new. The company's platform and suite of products, powered by deep learning and the largest dataset of content consumption patterns on the open web, is used by over 20,000 companies to reach over 1.4 billion people each month.

Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience when they're most receptive to new messages, products and services. Digital properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, use Taboola to drive audience monetization and engagement. Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have strong relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News, USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Microsoft, Business Insider, The Independent, El Mundo, and Le Figaro. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

