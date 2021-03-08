Taboola Gives $500,000 In Free Advertising To Women-owned Business As Part of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Introducing #RecommendHER

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the launch of #RecommendHER, a new global initiative to run during March 2021, that will provide $500,000 of free advertising on its network to women-owned businesses.

This initiative empowers women-owned businesses to make a larger impact during Women's History Month and International Women's Day — two moments that celebrate women trailblazers across many categories, including business. It also comes at a critical time when there continues to be a disparity between female and male-owned businesses and their support structures:

Women own fewer businesses than men : Globally , 6.2% of women own long term businesses (those that have been in operation for more than 3 years), compared to 9.5% of men.

: , 6.2% of women own long term businesses (those that have been in operation for more than 3 years), compared to 9.5% of men. Women receive less business support : Women receive an average of $5,000 less when applying for business loans compared to men.

: Women receive an average of when applying for business loans compared to men. Women are more vulnerable to COVID-19–related economic effects : Female job loss rates due to COVID-19 are about 1.8 times higher than male job loss rates.

The #RecommendHER initiative will provide $500,000 in free advertising to selected women-owned businesses to use across Taboola's network of more than 9,000 digital properties. These businesses will join more than 13,000 advertisers that are already tapping Taboola to reach 516 million daily active users on the Taboola network in a brand safe environment.

"International Women's Day and Women's History Month place an important spotlight on the challenges and inequality that exists in the business world for women," said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola. "It is important for all of us to do more to help women-owned businesses thrive, especially at a time when over 4.6M women in the U.S. alone have become unemployed and been more negatively affected by the pandemic overall. At Taboola, we can play a small part by providing the platform, large reach and free advertising that can help accelerate the visions of these passionate and exciting businesses. We encourage others to take action in any way they can."

