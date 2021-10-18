Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Partner with Pharmaceutical Association of Israel To Promote MedWise® Science

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced that it signed a Letter of Intent with the Pharmaceutical Association of Israel (PAI) to promote TRHC's propriety MedWise® Science among pharmacists in community, hospital, and academic settings in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"This is an exciting first step that could bring the power of MedWise to Israel and help advance the safe use of medication and personal health in the region," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "With our unique MedWise Science, pharmacists in Israel will be able to identify patients who are most at risk for adverse drug events (ADE) that cause millions of avoidable emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and premature death each year."

MedWise decision support tools help pharmacists assess the combined risk of a patient's medication regimen, incorporating pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics to identify the potential for multi-drug interactions before they occur. The combined sciences are transformed into a personalized MedWise Risk Score™. Certified MedWise Pharmacists can then provide recommendations to reduce the MedWise Risk Score, which has been demonstrated to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

"We at the Pharmaceutical Association of Israel sincerely believe that the use of innovative technologies in pharmacy operating settings, both community and otherwise, will positively help ensure a better pharmaceutical service for the patient," said David Papo RPh, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Association of Israel. "The potential of the Tabula Rasa systems looks interesting and most promising in this respect."

Pharmaceutical Association of Israel is the national organization dedicated to promoting and supporting pharmacies and pharmacists in Israel.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance, and include the Company's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to the Company, the financial and operating performance of the Company, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's expectations for 2021 and beyond. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements, and assumptions as of the date of this Report. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health epidemics; fluctuations in the Company's financial results; the acceptance and use of the Company's products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable governmental regulations; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing the Company's growth effectively; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; the Company's ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

