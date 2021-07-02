Tachyus Adds Texas A&M Petroleum Engineering Chair Jeff Spath To Its List Of Notable Advisors

HOUSTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tachyus announced that Jeff Spath, Texas A&M Stephen A. Holditch '69 Department Head Chair in Petroleum Engineering, has joined Tachyus as an Executive Advisor.

Spath has over three decades of operational and technical experience in reservoir characterization, numerical modeling and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). He is recognized as a global expert in production enhancement and field optimization.

Additionally, Spath served as President of the Reservoir Management Group in Schlumberger and later as the CEO of the Texas Oil & Gas Institute. He is a Society of Petroleum Engineers distinguished lecturer and in 2014 he was elected as President of the SPE International.

The addition of Spath to the Tachyus team represents the company's dedication to developing innovation while utilizing the experience and recommendations of notable individuals who have served as leaders in their industry. Spath will be among other notable advisors including Adam Brandt from Stanford, Jeri Eagan from Royal Dutch Shell, Daru Darukhanavala formerly from BP and Brandon Simmons, former CEO of Tachyus.

"We are excited and eager to welcome Jeff to the Tachyus team," said Tachyus CEO Fernando Gutierrez, "Jeff's dedication to the oil and gas industry and years of experience will be an invaluable asset as we continue to develop and launch "optimization as a service" solutions to operators and service companies around the globe."

Tachyus Corporation is a leading Silicon Valley company head quartered in Houston, TX, specializing in energy solutions using Data Physics that combines traditional reservoir modeling with artificial intelligence.

SOURCE Tachyus

Related Links

www.tachyus.com

